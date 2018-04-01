Warriors' Patrick McCaw taken off floor on stretcher after scary fall vs. Kings

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken off the floor on a stretcher following a scary fall during Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

McCaw went up for a layup and got his legs caught on the shoulder of Kings forward Vince Carter, causing McCaw to fall hard to the floor. He writhed in pain for a several seconds before being attended to by team personnel.

After being stabilized, McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher, and players from both teams joined in prayer on the court.

Both teams join in prayer after Patrick McCaw gets stretchered off the court pic.twitter.com/ayJP36PQo6 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2018

We'll continue to update McCaw's status as updates become available.