Warriors' Patrick McCaw taken off floor on stretcher after scary fall vs. Kings
Players from both teams gathered in prayer following the incident
Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken off the floor on a stretcher following a scary fall during Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
McCaw went up for a layup and got his legs caught on the shoulder of Kings forward Vince Carter, causing McCaw to fall hard to the floor. He writhed in pain for a several seconds before being attended to by team personnel.
After being stabilized, McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher, and players from both teams joined in prayer on the court.
We'll continue to update McCaw's status as updates become available.
