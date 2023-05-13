Following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the Western Conference semifinals, the Golden State Warriors have some major roster decisions to make. The most pressing involves veteran forward Draymond Green, who has a player option for next season that he could turn down in favor of unrestricted free agency this summer. At that point, Green would be free to sign wherever he wanted, but the Warriors want to keep him in the Bay Area.

Golden State's front office is well aware of how valuable Green's contributions have been to the team's recent string of success, and for that reason, the organization intends to try to get a new deal done with the former Defensive Player of the Year, according to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Green has spent his entire career with the Warriors since being selected by the team in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

From The Athletic:

But [Joe] Lacob has a thirst for titles and the front office has again been reminded this season of Green's indispensable value in that quest. Lose Green and likely lose any realistic path to that ultimate goal. It's why the Warriors intend to discuss a new multi-year contract with Green, either via an opt in and extend or an entirely new deal after an opt out, sources briefed on the matter tell The Athletic. Green has leverage: He is expected to have multiple playoff-contending teams in pursuit if he enters the open market. But Green and the Warriors appear intent on discussing an extension to their partnership, if the price is right.

After the loss to the Lakers, Green made it clear that he wants to continue his career with the Warriors. "I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life," he said. "I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with."

It's difficult to imagine Green in a different uniform, so it will be extremely interesting to see if the two sides are ultimately able to extend their partnership. In addition to Green, the Warriors also have a decision to make when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga. After being largely a nonfactor in the playoffs this season, the 2021 lottery pick is seeking a larger role with the team moving forward. If such a role isn't available, Kuminga could look for a fresh start.

Again from the Athletic:

There's an acknowledgement from the Warriors' decision makers that some amount of rotation retooling is needed this summer. That could put Kuminga's future in question. It's been difficult to fit him into lineup combinations with both Green and Kevon Looney - two non-shooters - and that frontcourt logjam ahead of him is expected to remain in place. The Warriors and Kuminga's representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason, league sources say. Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward, and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more.

Also, after a rough run in the postseason, there has been some speculation that the Warriors could look to trade guard Jordan Poole. However, there's still hesitancy to move Poole within the organization due to the offensive firepower that he possesses, per The Athletic. That doesn't mean that the Warriors won't trade Poole, but it's clearly not something they're determined to do no matter what.

Just a year removed from winning the title, the Warriors don't need to blow things up entirely, but it's clear that the team's depth needs to be bolstered in order for them to continue to compete as a contender. In order to do that, the team will have to answer a multitude of questions over the offseason, starting with what to do about Green, Kuminga and Poole.