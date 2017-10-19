Warriors plan to reveal Nike classic uniforms during Friday's national TV game

The Warriors are one of five teams that will have a fifth jersey this season. That fifth jersey is a Nike-designed classic uniform meant to represent an old uniform from a previous era. There are fan-favorite uniforms like Charlotte in there, but to nobody's surprise popular franchises like the Lakers and Warriors will be getting classic jerseys as well.

Golden State will reveal its Nike classics during the team's Friday national TV game against the Pelicans. They represent the Warriors' old jerseys from the early 70s, all the way up to the mid 80s, when they wore the state of California as a logo.

Personally, if I was going to pick a classic Golden State jersey I'd either go with the old "The City" jerseys from the late 60s or their simple yet clean design of the late 90s. These are fine, however. Nike's new design works well and brings them out so they don't look too old, but they still have a nice retro feel to them.

It's the simplicity of the jersey that makes this work so well, which also might be why they went with it. Modern jerseys are very busy, usually featuring stripes or heavy use of multiple colors. It's nice to go back to the past every once in a while and get an old look, but it definitely works better as a minimal use jersey instead of an everyday jersey.