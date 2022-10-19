Trailing the Celtics two games to one in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors, on the road, needed a special Game 4 performance from one of the most special players in history. Stephen Curry obliged with seven 3-pointers en route to a 43-point masterpiece, and the Warriors never looked back, winning the game 107-97 despite trailing with under five minutes to play before taking the series in six.

That performance was one of the themes factored into the crafting of Golden State's championship rings (I'll explain in a minute), which were presented to players and staff on Tuesday night prior to the season opener vs. the Lakers as the Warriors raised their fourth championship banner since 2015.

Here's a closer look at the jewelry.

So, how did the Warriors pay tribute to Curry's Game 4 performance in the rings? Naturally, with 43 baguettes in the bridge! If you don't know what a baguette is, I'm with you. But it sounds cool. As do the glitzy nods Golden State made to the 16 playoff wins it amassed en route to the 2022 title, its team colors and the seven total championships the franchise has won.

From Warriors PR:

The rings feature approximately 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to represent the team's 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, marking the first time a Championship ring has been made up primarily of yellow diamonds. Seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel represent the team's seven championships, while 43 baguettes in the bridge represent Stephen Curry's 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say these rings weren't exactly cheap. You know, inflation and all. If it were me, I would've saved some of that cash to pay Draymond Green next summer in hopes of winning a few more of these babies, but hey, rings are cool too.