Despite winning Game 1 in the second round against the Timberwolves, the Warriors find themselves in a tough position. Stephen Curry is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and Golden State is still viewed as the underdog in the matchup. The team will have to do without his contributions on offense for at least a week, but Steve Kerr is feeling confident they can get the job done in the playoffs through their defense.

"We think we have the best defense in the league," the coach said on Wednesday. "That's been proven over the last couple months. It's based on defensive efficiency but also based on our confidence and Draymond [Green] behind the play, and Jimmy [Butler]. We can rely on our defense and we have to generate offense off of our D and then we gotta figure out different ways to attack without Steph."

Without Curry, Jimmy Butler will need to take the reins on offense, while Buddy Hield will continue to get plenty of looks. However, Kerr mentioned defense as the key to winning the series, which means Draymond Green's role will become even more important than before.

During their 99-88 win on Tuesday, the Warriors' ball pressure made Minnesota rush, and the Wolves really get comfortable. The Timberwolves missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts in the first half and made just five in the game. Green in particular made it difficult for them to get clean looks.

"Draymond was doing what Draymond's been doing for 13 years, for whatever how many years he's been in this league," Kerr said. "He's the best defensive player I've ever seen in my life. He was everywhere. He was guarding everyone.

"He just has a way of helping every single teammate by being in the right spot and thwarting different advantages the opponent has. He makes our defense go. He makes the game much easier for all of the other guys."

Through his career, Green has shined during postseason and recently became just the eighth player in NBA history to reach 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in the playoffs. He is playing good basketball and even made four uncharacteristic 3-pointers on Tuesday.

"They are all hard games to win," Green said. "Obviously things get tougher if we gotta go forward without Steph, but it's the same mission. We are trying to keep this thing going, win as many games as we can."