Warriors remain optimistic despite trailing Raptors 3-1 in NBA Finals, intend to take it 'one game at a time'

The Golden State Warriors now have their backs pressed firmly against the wall, as they are just one loss away from dropping the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

While the odds are stacked against them, the Warriors are no stranger to 3-1 series deficits. They've come back from being down 3-1 against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals in 2016. They also blew a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals that same postseason. So, while they have a steep hill to climb, at least they have some experience to lean on.

After their 105-92 loss in Game 4 on Friday night, the Warriors remained optimistic about their chances in the series. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr spoke to the media about what the team needs to do moving forward in order to stay alive in the series. Despite the deficit facing them, they all preached the importance of taking it one game at a time.

"We've been on both sides of it," Curry said. "For us, it's an opportunity for us to flip this whole series on its head. You gotta do it one game at a time."

"You got to take it one game at a time," Green echoed. "We've got to win one game. We win one, then we'll build on that. I've been on the wrong side of 3-1 before, so why not make our own history?"

You can see the comments from Curry and Green below, via Warriors on NBCS:

Thanks to their combination of talent, fight and pride, Kerr thinks that his team is certainly capable of mounting a historic comeback.

"We're not thinking about winning three games, we're thinking about winning one game," the head coach said. "That's the task. I know we're capable. We've got a lot of talent, we've got a lot of pride. These guys have been to the Finals five straight years for a reason. They're unbelievably competitive, and they're together and they're going to fight the whole way."

The Warriors certainly have their hands full moving forward, but if any team is capable of quickly shifting the narrative of a series, it's the defending champs.