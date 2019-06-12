Warriors reveal updated logo for next season as they relocate from Oakland to new San Francisco arena
The Golden State Warriors are modifying their logo for their move to their new arena
The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of battling their way back in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
However, regardless of the outcome, there will be one thing that will be different about the franchise next season. On Wednesday, the Warriors revealed a slight change to their logo that will go into effect for the 2019-20 season.
As the post details, the new logo will feature a more detailed version of the Bay Bridge along with a slight change to the font that says "Golden State Warriors."
The current logo is one that has been used by the team since the 2010-11 season. Prior to that, Golden State utilized the orange and dark blue logo that featured an actual Warrior and that served as the team's logo since the 1997-98 campaign.
The Warriors are undergoing multiple changes entering next season with the team also slated to move into their new arena. Golden State will call Chase Center home, which will be located in San Francisco. The Warriors are set to play their final game in Oracle Arena in Game 6 on Thursday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about K.D. injury, fallout
Most people think Durant will still get the same max offers, but it could change players' minds...
-
A.D. rumors: Lakers leader for trade?
The Lakers are reportedly offering Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and the No. 4 pick for Davis
-
Durant has surgery for ruptured Achilles
The Golden State Warriors star forward will have a long road to recovery
-
Is Zion worth all the hype?
Life for the Pelicans won't be the same after they pick Williamson
-
Cavs hire Cal women's coach as assistant
Gottlieb becomes the first head coach of women's college hoops to be recruited by the NBA
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
Golden State will look to force a Game 7 with a win in its last-ever game at Oracle Arena