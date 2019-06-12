Warriors reveal updated logo for next season as they relocate from Oakland to new San Francisco arena

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of battling their way back in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

However, regardless of the outcome, there will be one thing that will be different about the franchise next season. On Wednesday, the Warriors revealed a slight change to their logo that will go into effect for the 2019-20 season.

The updated logo for next season has a fresh look.



It depicts a more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge and uses a custom font. pic.twitter.com/oqpEsmgHwM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2019

As the post details, the new logo will feature a more detailed version of the Bay Bridge along with a slight change to the font that says "Golden State Warriors."

The current logo is one that has been used by the team since the 2010-11 season. Prior to that, Golden State utilized the orange and dark blue logo that featured an actual Warrior and that served as the team's logo since the 1997-98 campaign.

The Warriors are undergoing multiple changes entering next season with the team also slated to move into their new arena. Golden State will call Chase Center home, which will be located in San Francisco. The Warriors are set to play their final game in Oracle Arena in Game 6 on Thursday.