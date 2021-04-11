The Golden State Warriors got a rare win on Saturday night, securing a 125-109 win over the Houston Rockets for just their third positive result in their last 11 outings. Unfortunately, they may have lost rookie big man James Wiseman in the process.

Early in the second quarter, Wiseman rolled to the rim, caught a pass and tried to go up for a big slam. Instead, he was rejected by Rockets' KJ Martin, and the force of the block caused Wiseman to lose his balance. He landed awkwardly and crashed to the floor near the basket stanchion.

He hobbled to his feet but was in no position to continue playing, and soon made his way to the locker room. A short time later, the Warriors announced Wiseman would not be returning to the game due to a right knee injury. He will undergo an MRI on his knee according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is just the latest chapter of what's been a difficult rookie campaign for Wiseman, who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He's had his moments, and is putting up decent numbers at 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds on 51.8 percent shooting from the field. But the team has been much better with him off the floor -- plus-2.6 net rating with him on the bench, minus-8.8 net rating with him on the court -- and he's struggled with his confidence at times.

Overall, he's the prime example of how the Warriors are currently stuck between eras. Even with Klay Thompson hurt, the Warriors are desperate to make the playoffs this season, and their best chance of doing that is to play Wiseman less. However, it's clear this core needs a boost if they hope to contend again when everyone's healthy, and Wiseman is their most talented young player. Unless they trade him, they need him to develop, and fast. It's hard to do that if you don't play.

It's still too early to know how much time Wiseman will miss, if any at all. But it's possible that coach Steve Kerr's dilemma has just been solved for him -- though not in the way anyone would have hoped.