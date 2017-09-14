Warriors rookie Jordan Bell on guarding LeBron as best he could: 'It didn’t matter'

Guarding LeBron James is one of the tougher -- if not toughest -- tasks in the NBA. Even the most dominant of defenders in the league have faltered when given the difficult assignment of guarding No. 23.

Warriors rookie forward Jordan Bell says he learned this valuable lesson the hard way last month at a pickup game on the UCLA campus.

"We had an open gym in L.A., at UCLA, and I was guarding him the whole time," Bell told NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's different than what you see on TV. It's waaaay different."

Bell, a 6-foot-8 forward praised for defensive versatility out of Oregon, says he was amazed at James' ability to maneuver around the court given his size. Even playing his best defense, Bell says James' talents simply overpowered the young rookie.

"I thought I did a pretty good job on him, but he obviously hit some shots," Bell said. "But he would get on the block, and I'm containing him, not letting him back me down, and he would fade away from the block to the 3-point line -- and make it. And I just played the best defense of my life. It didn't matter."

Sure, Jordan Bell is a special talent on the defensive side of the floor. There's a reason many thought him to be the steal of the draft when Golden State drafted him in the second round. But as for LeBron? He's a once-in-a-generation talent, period. So even a plus-defender like Bell has to learn that lesson the hard way on occasion.