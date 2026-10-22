There are a handful of players in the NBA that most veterans know not to trash-talk. Luka Dončić falls into that bucket. When someone can drop 30 on you in their sleep, the last thing you need is to light a fire under them during a game.

Of course, Yaxel Lendeborg is no veteran. The Warriors' rookie made his NBA debut on Wednesday, and he spent a good chunk of it guarding Dončić, one of the best players in the NBA. To his credit, he held up reasonably well. Dončić shot just 7-of-18 from the floor thanks in large part to Lendeborg's defense. But the two jawed at one another quite a bit, especially at the end of the second quarter, when Lendeborg picked up a technical foul. Moments later, Dončić hit a half-court buzzer-beater and pointed directly at the rookie.

Dončić, who scored a game-high 28 points, ultimately won the war. Once Stephen Curry cooled off after a blistering first quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers destroyed the Golden State Warriors, 127-105. Yet Lendeborg left the game thoroughly unimpressed with the MVP candidate he covered. In fact, he said he "lost all respect" for Dončić in the defeat.

"Being in there first hand, just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man," Lendeborg said. "That was the awful. Like, me getting frustrated, it's not about like, the foul getting called. It's about him complaining the entire game. Then you get the foul call, congratulations bro, and then you talk to me like you did something great, bro? Come on, dog. That shit weak."

When asked what exactly he said to Dončić, Lendeborg did not mince words. "I told him he sucks," the rookie explained. "He can't score on me." Lendeborg committed four personal fouls in the game, three of which sent Dončić to the line. Those fouls, according to Steve Kerr, are a potential learning experience. "He had probably three fouls that probably wouldn't be fouls in any other league in the world," Kerr grumbled. "But it's the NBA. He's gotta learn this stuff."

Veteran agitator Draymond Green ultimately supported his rookie for going at the superstar. "Everyone will say the rookie learned his lesson. What he learn?" Green asked. "The next time he see him, go at his ass again." Green, across 15 NBA seasons now, has gone at just about everyone regardless of status. It seems as though Lendeborg will follow in his footsteps.

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As for Dončić? He appreciated the trash talk. "Everybody knows when somebody starts talking, you get a different me," he said after the game. "So that was it." Dončić's reputation for complaining about calls is well known, and it's not exactly uncommon in the NBA. Kerr acknowledged how different the whistle is in the NBA compared to any other league Lendeborg has experienced, but on that note, how players react to whistles differs as well. NBA players, especially stars, complain to officials constantly in part because they think it works.

Dončić led the NBA in free-throw attempts per game last season, so clearly, his approach is succeeding. He won't be the only star who tries to use the whistle as a weapon against Lendeborg, and if Lendeborg is going to grow into the sort of defensive stopper the Warriors hope he can become, learning how to work within the confines of the NBA whistle, and all of the talk that surrounds it, will be essential. Dončić may have complained on Wednesday... but he also won. That's the ultimate goal, and Lendeborg will have to learn how to navigate some of those less savory tactics as he adjusts to life in the NBA.