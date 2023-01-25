Negotiations on a contract extension for Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers have stalled, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a month-and-a-half ago, and it's unclear what the future holds for him and the team. Talks haven't gone anywhere since, according to a story The Athletic published Wednesday.

Three notes from the story, co-written by Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson and Sam Amick:

People around Myers are reportedly "wondering whether -- and even predicting that -- his days with the Warriors are about to run out," Myers told Kawakami earlier this month in an interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.



in an interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.) Myers reportedly believes he should be at or near the top of the list of highest-paid NBA executives. While Lacob told Kawakami that Myers is "in the top three of general managers in this league even on his last deal," several sources told The Athletic that his base salary is somewhere from sixth to eighth.

It is possible that, as well as the issue of compensation, Myers is weighing whether or not he wants a new challenge, perhaps with another NBA team and perhaps outside of basketball. If he were to leave Golden State and stay in the league, The Athletic reported that the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are worth monitoring as potential destinations, citing sources close to the situation, and the Los Angeles Clippers are, too, citing speculation in "front office circles."

The Warriors won the NBA title seven months ago. It was their fourth championship in eight years, and they lost in the Finals in two of the other four. This season, their starting lineup -- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney -- has a plus-19.5 net rating, the best of any five-man unit that has played 150 minutes or more. Despite this, the team is 23-24, 10th in the Western Conference, with an average offense and an average defense. It's not crazy to believe that the reigning champions can make a huge run before the end of the season -- their core players have more than earned the benefit of the doubt -- but they are in a strange place. And there are some parallels with the Myers situation.

The story in The Athletic mentions that "some insiders believe, if presented with a deadline and must-match dollar amount to keep Myers, Lacob will pay what it takes to keep him around." At the same time, Golden State is approaching a crossroads.

Draymond Green has a $27.6 million player option for next season, and, in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, said that he'd love to be with the Warriors forever but "the writing's on the wall." They signed Jordan Poole to a four-year, $128 million contract extension before the season, which could effectively force Myers -- or, potentially, his successor -- to choose between keeping Green or Klay Thompson. The franchise has attempted to bridge the gap between this era and the next one with player development, but recent first-round picks -- former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman in particular -- can contribute enough on the court to do that or fetch enough in a trade to meaningfully increase Golden State's championship odds. As fulfilling as last year's title was, it has not exactly made his job easier.

There is time for the Warriors to salvage their season, and there is time for Myers and ownership to work out a new deal. The clock is ticking, though, and the franchise has a lot to navigate.