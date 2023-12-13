If this isn't the end for Klay Thompson as a starting-caliber NBA player, no less for the Warriors, it certainly feels like at least the beginning of the end. On Tuesday, Thompson was benched in closing time for the first time in his career. He's been dreadful for most of the season and it's only getting worse. He was 2 for 10 on Tuesday. He's shooting under 40% on all shots and 27% on open 3-pointers, per NBA.com tracking data.

He can't create anything for himself. He forces shots. His defense is no longer a strength, and might be a weakness at this point. The Warriors have lost 11 of their last 15, their starters are getting killed, and Kerr finally ripped off the Band-aid in Phoenix when Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney all sat for the end of the game.

There are obvious short-term questions in play now. Is this a permanent rotational shift as young players like Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody continue to outperform them? Probably not for Thompson, who will likely continue to receive opportunities to find something halfway close to his old form. But it's a clear signal that night to night, if Klay isn't bringing it, he's going to be sat down.

Long term, the Thompson's outlook in Golden State is even murkier. He's a free agent this summer, and according to league insider Shams Charania, the Warriors and Thompson "are not close on a contract extension."

Thompson is believed to have desired a max contract extension. That's obviously not even remotely on the table. But the recent report shows that Thompson's previous contributions to the franchise are no longer carrying his weight, and that moving forward, he's going to have to prove his future value worth on the court.

Again, that's not going well. The Warriors already ponied up $100M to keep Draymond Green around for four more years, and he's been ejected in 20% of the games he's played this season. They're trying their best to keep this core together, but the reality is, Thompson, in particular, just isn't up to task of being the true second option anymore. He's arguably not even a viable starter anymore.

So his next contract will be based on those realities. Whether that contract comes from the Warriors could end up depending on Thompson's pride. If there is a team out there that is willing to pay Thompson more than Golden State, would he sacrifice money, and perhaps role, to stay with Golden State?

He may have that decision on his plate this summer. Because it looks like the Warriors are quickly losing interest in paying for the past.