The Golden State Warriors have signed point guard Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract, the team announced Thursday. Payton is the son of Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, and is nicknamed "The Mitten" in honor of his father's moniker, "The Glove." Payton has appeared in only 61 NBA games, but has lived up to his father's defensive reputation. He is a lockdown defender who has averaged 2.9 steals per 100 possessions in the NBA.

He just hasn't been able to stick in the league because of his offensive limitations. Payton has hit only 25.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in the NBA and 27.4 percent in the G League. He isn't an especially prolific playmaker either, so fitting him into NBA lineups has been difficult offensively.

Still, Payton has displayed at least some scoring ability in the G League, averaging 15.7 points per game across his G League career. He can at least finish at the rim, and he is a strong rebounder for his position. If any team can cover for his shooting deficiencies, it is the one that employs Stephen Curry.

Golden State will be Payton's fourth NBA team following stints with the Bucks, Lakers and Wizards. Like his father, he played collegiately at Oregon State. The elder Payton was obviously able to carve out a historic career for himself in the NBA. That hasn't happened for his son yet, but the Warriors are giving him one last chance to prove he belongs in his father's league.