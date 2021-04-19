The Golden State Warriors have signed point guard Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract, the team announced Monday. During his first 10-day stint with the Warriors, he played in five games, putting up 10 points and three rebounds in one appearance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Payton is the son of Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, and is nicknamed "The Mitten" in honor of his father's moniker, "The Glove." Prior to being picked up by Golden State, Payton appeared in only 61 NBA games, but has lived up to his father's defensive reputation. He is a lockdown defender who has averaged 2.9 steals per 100 possessions in the NBA. His defensive ability has come in handy for the Warriors during his first stint with the team.

The downside, however, is Payton just hasn't been able to stick in the league because of his offensive limitations. Payton has hit only 25.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in the NBA and 27.4 percent in the G League. He isn't an especially prolific playmaker either, so fitting him into NBA lineups has been difficult offensively.

Still, Payton has displayed at least some scoring ability in the G League, averaging 15.7 points per game across his G League career. He can at least finish at the rim, and he is a strong rebounder for his position. Golden State is Payton's fourth NBA team following stints with the Bucks, Lakers and Wizards.