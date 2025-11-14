The San Antonio Spurs (8-3) host the Golden State Warriors (7-6) for the second game in a row when the Western Conference foes meet on Friday evening. Steph Curry scored 46 points as the Warriors upset the the Spurs 125-120 on Wednesday. Dylan Harper (calf) is out for San Antonio. De'Anthony Melton (ACL) is out for Golden State, while Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Golden State.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center. San Antonio is a 2.5-point home favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 235.5, up four points from the opening line. Before making any Warriors vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Spurs 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -2.5 Warriors vs. Spurs over/under: 235.5 points Warriors vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -135, Warriors +114 Warriors vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Spurs streaming: Amazon Prime

How to make Spurs vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Warriors vs. Spurs 10,000 times and is going Over 235.5 points. The game on Wednesday went over the total with room to spare, and both teams have been trending to the Over this season as they are a combined 15-9 to that side of the total. Six of Golden State's eight road games have hit the Over as well.

Curry and Victor Wembanyama combined for 77 points on Wednesday, and Jimmy Butler and De'Aaron Fox have been strong scorers for their respective teams recently as well. SportsLine's model is projecting 238 combined points as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value.

