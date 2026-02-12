A Western Conference showdown on Wednesday's NBA schedule has the Golden State Warriors hosting the San Antonio Spurs. Golden State (29-25) sits eighth in the West and is coming off a Monday victory over Memphis, 114-113, in which the team overcame a 15-point fourth quarter deficit. San Antonio (37-16) is second in the conference and has won five straight games, most recently defeating the Lakers, 136-108, on Tuesday. Steph Curry (knee) is out for the Warriors, as is new acquisition Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles). Stephon Castle (pelvic contusion) is questionable for San Antonio.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State won the two matchups earlier this season. The latest Spurs vs. Warriors odds list San Antonio as the 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 220.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Warriors 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Warriors spread Spurs -6.5 at DraftKings Spurs vs. Warriors over/under: 220.5 points Spurs vs. Warriors money line: Spurs -227, Warriors +186 Spurs vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Warriors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Warriors vs. Spurs picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Spurs vs. Warriors 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (220.5 points). Few teams have leaned over more often than the Warriors, who have seen the Over hit in 57.4% of their games, which is the third-highest percentage in the league. As for the Spurs, they've engaged in nothing but high-scoring affairs over the last week. Each of San Antonio's last four games have eclipsed the total.

These teams have met four times since the start of 2025, and those contests have averaged 235.3 combined points. Each of the four also had totals of at least 231.5 points, so the O/U for this game being much lower gives it an ever greater likelihood of the total being surpassed. Seven players for each team are projected to score more than 9 points, with six total players having at least 15 points. The model forecasts 229 combined points going on the scoreboard, with the Over hitting 61% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time.

The model predicts which side of the Spurs vs. Warriors spread is more likely to hit.