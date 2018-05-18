Warriors star Draymond Green reportedly closing in on 'Hampton 5' trademark

The Golden State Warriors' recruitment of Kevin Durant in the Hamptons two summers ago proved so successful, the nine-time NBA All-Star left Oklahoma City in a stunning Fourth of July decision that rocked the sports world. Because almost no one saw the NBA-altering move coming, the bunch that made it happen by meeting him in person -- Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson -- earned the nickname "Hampton 5" for their stroke of success.

The nickname has stuck around and gained so much popularity since, Green has filed a trademark on the iconic nickname. According to TMZ.com, the trademark for "Hampton 5" was filed in 2017 by Money 23 Green Enterprises, and there is only one final step Green needs to take to secure the trademark.

We reached out to the United States Patent and Trademark Office and a rep told us the application is still open. The window for anyone to oppose Draymond's application has closed, so now D.G. just has to file 1 more document to finish the process.

The "Hampton 5" isn't just a reference to the players that helped convince Durant to leave OKC for Golden State. It also happens to be the Warriors' most lethal lineup. Per NBA.com, the Curry-Durant-Green-Iguodala-Thompson lineup posted a team-best 124.7 offensive rating during the regular season. That same lineup was also Golden State's most efficient defensive lineup in the regular season.

As the playoffs wage on, it seems the "Hampton 5" lineup may be Steve Kerr's secret weapon when he wants to unleash havoc. That's good news for Draymond, whose "Hampton 5" trademark applies to comic books, phones, sports drinks, DVDs, clothing and more.