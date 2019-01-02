Warriors star Kevin Durant reveals his free agency plan: 'Make sure I get as much money as I can'

Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been criticized since leaving Oklahoma City to join the Golden State superteam, but any way you slice it he's a back-to-back NBA champion. Durant is currently averaging 28.5 points per game -- his highest total since averaging 32 points per game during his 2013 MVP campaign -- and that's in a potential contract year. Durant has a player option for 2019 that he'll likely decline, so he'll undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after free agents in the NBA next year.

As for what he's looking for out of his next deal? It's actually really simple.

🚨: The debut of “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast is LIVE NOW. Our first episode features @KDTrey5.



🎧: https://t.co/ScCmLZtmnl



📺: https://t.co/7k8PMjHqIi



Video Snippet: “I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal.” pic.twitter.com/Auib8ad0Rs — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 24, 2018

"I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal," Durant told Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. "So I can stack up my money and figure it out.

"That's just the plan. Play basketball and stack money."

Durant will do that no matter where he goes. His option for next year is worth $31.5 million, and he's making $30 million this year. Should the Warriors win a third straight NBA championship, they'll continue that quest on Thursday night when they host the Rockets (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), it's a bit difficult to imagine this core staying together -- particularly with Klay Thompson being an unrestricted free agent next year and Draymond Green following suit the year after.

For Durant, however, it's simple. He likes playing basketball, and he likes getting paid to play basketball. Knicks fans have made a concerted effort to woo Durant this year, but 30 teams will have interest in the star come the offseason.