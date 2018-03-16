Warriors star Kevin Durant to reportedly miss Friday's game due to sore ribs

The Golden State Warriors are hobbling to the finish line of the regular season. They were already expected to be without All-Stars, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, and now it appears that they will also have Kevin Durant on the sideline due to sore ribs.

Kevin Durant out tonight with sore ribs. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 16, 2018

Durant was listed as questionable on the injury report released on Thursday, with Curry, Thompson and Patrick McCaw all ruled out.

The Warriors beat the Lakers, 117-106 on Wednesday with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green out of the lineup, so it looks like they'll once again be without three All-Stars on Friday, assuming that Green can play through his sore shoulder.

Durant's injury doesn't seem serious, and the Warriors have already stated that they're going to be extra cautious regarding injuries to make sure everyone's healthy heading into the playoffs. Curry and Thompson will miss at least the next three games, and if Durant misses extended time it could cause Golden State to lose ground on the Rockets in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Even the best teams like to have some momentum heading into the playoffs, and that might be difficult for the Warriors with their stars in and out of the lineup.