Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks with rib injury
Golden State will be down yet another star for a substantial amount of time.
The Golden State Warriors are hobbling to the finish line of the regular season. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson already sidelined for at least the next three games, the team has announced that yet another All-Star, Kevin Durant, will be out at least two weeks with a rib injury.
Durant had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings when the Warriors made the announcement.
The Warriors beat the Lakers, 117-106 on Wednesday with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green out of the lineup, and they'll now be without three All-Stars for at least the next handful of games.
Golden State players and coach Steve Kerr have already stated that they're going to be extra cautious regarding injuries to make sure everyone's healthy heading into the playoffs. Curry and Thompson will miss at least the next three games, and now Durant's injury could cause Golden State to lose ground on the Rockets in the chase for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Even the best teams like to have some momentum heading into the playoffs, and that might be difficult for the Warriors with their stars out of the lineup down the stretch.
