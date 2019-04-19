Warriors star Kevin Durant's 38-point performance over Clippers highlighted by guards' inability to stop him

The Golden State Warriors, more than anything else, are a team based on rhythm. They're a team that looks like it doesn't even need to put the ball on the floor in a game to drop 90 points, and Kevin Durant knows this. Durant and the Warriors blew a 31-point lead to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on Monday, a game in which Durant had 21 points on just eight shots.

After the game, Durant credited the Clippers' Patrick Beverley as being a "pest," adding that "I can definitely shoot over the top and score every time if it's a one-on-one situation." Durant expounded upon that, saying that "If I put the basketball on the floor, I can probably make 43 percent of my shots if I shoot 'em like that. But that's not really gonna do nothing for us with the outcome of the game, 'cause we got a nice flow, everybody's touching the rock, everybody's shooting and scoring."

It was a fascinating look into the mind of an elite scorer, because that "43 percent" number almost certainly isn't pulled from thin air. That number clearly comes from meticulous research, and Durant knows the numbers.

On Thursday, however, he decided to put it to the test anyway. Durant dropped 38 points in the Warriors' Game 3 rout of the Clippers to go up 2-1 in the series, and he did it on 61 percent shooting. What's more, Durant shot 85.7 percent from the field against Beverley, notching 13 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his second-most scored upon victim, with Durant scoring 10 again him.

For as good as Beverley is defensively, there's a glaring problem: he's a hair above 6-foot-1. Gilgeous-Alexander is a shade taller at 6-foot-6, but he's under 200 pounds soaking wet and he's 20 years old. Durant is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, and he's listed at 240 pounds. All of this to say: Guards simply don't have a chance when they're guarding Durant. They don't have the length. In Game 2, Durant shot 2-for-3 from the field against Beverley, which can be chalked up to defense but can easily be attributed to him wanting to keep a rhythm.

Durant took three shots from the post on Thursday, hitting two of them. He seemed more than happy to take jumpers in no-mans-land between the block and the arc. He shot 7 for 8 from the midrange, and any time a guard was on him he might as well have not had a hand in his face whatsoever. Here are the highlights on Thursday.

So many of these shots should, theoretically, count as being contested. But Durant used his length in a way we rarely see him do, simply due to how deep the Warriors are and the fact that he doesn't necessarily have to. It was reminiscent of Durant in Game 4 against the Pelicans in the second round last postseason when he ate another elite defensive guard's lunch in Jrue Holiday. Durant scored 18 of his 38 points in that game against Holiday, which is a glimpse of how the rest of this series will play out if the Clippers don't adjust.

Life isn't going to get any easier for the Clippers because they are facing the same problem that Pelicans team had: They don't have a wing player with the speed and length to guard Durant.

The reality is, there aren't many teams that can even come close to guarding Durant. Because what are you supposed to do against this?

As we all know by now, doubling him isn't an option because of the Warriors' cornucopia of shooters. But if you try to keep Beverley guarding him straight up, expect to see a lot of this.

After Durant's 38-point game against the Pelicans last season, Holiday noted that Durant will try to take smaller players off the perimeter.

"That's Kevin Durant," Holiday had said after the game, something that a lot of people seem to confused about lately. "They have all these statistics about [two-pointers], but when you don't miss too many of them they work."

Durant kills teams by 1,000 cuts, mostly because he's almost unguardable between the perimeter and the block. He embraced that role in Game 3 and acknowledged that he has to score for the Warriors in this series. Durant averaged 2.65 dribbles per touch, up from his average of 1.99 this postseason. While that may not seem like that much, a lot of it is because of his back-to-the-basket play.

The Warriors adjusted after they were punched in the mouth by the Clippers, and they responded in dominant fashion. They seemed to have an answer for everything the Clippers did on Thursday. If Durant is going to hang out above the block, the Clippers have to respond by putting length on length. Beverley obviously prides himself on his defense, but when you're down 2-1, there's no place for pride. Because Durant showed that his evaluation of Beverley's defense as a "gimmick" wasn't wrong. The new goal for the Clippers has to be to either have him matched up with a post defender on the block or force him to the perimeter.

The Warriors have so many ways to beat teams, but teams need to shift away from getting beat by the Warriors' superstars. Otherwise, that Game 2 comeback will prove to be a fluke.