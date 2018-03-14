Warriors star Klay Thompson reportedly out at least four games with fractured thumb
Klay, one of the Warriors' most durable players, will be re-evaluated March 22
The Golden State Warriors have lost their grip on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, which they've become accustomed to owning over the past few seasons. But the players and coaches have continued to state that priority of earning the top seed falls a distant second to having everyone healthy heading into the playoffs.
It appears the latter may be in jeopardy as well, as Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reports that the thumb injury Klay Thompson sustained during Sunday's 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves could be worse than originally anticipated. From Thompson:
Klay Thompson's sprained right thumb might be more serious than initially thought, according to multiple sources.
There is a growing concern that Thompson's injury, sustained in Sunday's loss at Minnesota, could cost him some weeks for it to heal and that it's not a day-to-day thing.
An extended absence would be the first of his career as Thompson has been one of the most durable Warriors. He played all but one of the first 66 games this season. He hasn't missed more than five games since he became the full-time starter in 2012-13.
ESPN's Chris Haynes reports that Thompson fractured his thumb and will be re-evaluated on March 22, meaning he'll miss at least four more games.
The Warriors will already be without Stephen Curry for at least four more games following yet another tweak of his right ankle, and fellow All-Star Draymond Green will miss Wednesday's game against the Lakers, at the very least, with continued right shoulder soreness.
Golden State came out blazing after the All-Star break, winning seven straight games, and it appeared that the champions had started to kick things into high gear with the playoffs just over a month away. But the injuries to Curry, Green and now Thompson have coincided with the Warriors losing their last two games.
Having everyone healthy for the playoffs is the most important thing, but it's going to be hard for the team to generate the momentum it hoped if they don't have all four of their All-Stars on the court for the remainder of the regular season.
-
Leonard won't return Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio has been without its best player since Jan. 13
-
Shaq wants more cops around schools
O'Neal, an honorary officer himself, thinks that police need more funding
-
How Raptors' VanVleet beat the odds: Q&A
In an interview with CBS Sports, the undrafted guard explains why he loves being on an underdog...
-
Knicks' Porzingis 'to come back better'
The Knicks big man is confident that he'll be an All-Star-caliber player again
-
Wall, Wizards must learn from Warriors
No, the Wizards are not better without John Wall, but that doesn't mean they can't be better...
-
Cavs' Love hopes to return by March 23
Love, who has been out since Jan. 30, aims to return to action next week against the Suns