Warriors star Klay Thompson reportedly out at least four games with fractured thumb

The Golden State Warriors have lost their grip on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, which they've become accustomed to owning over the past few seasons. But the players and coaches have continued to state that priority of earning the top seed falls a distant second to having everyone healthy heading into the playoffs.

It appears the latter may be in jeopardy as well, as Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reports that the thumb injury Klay Thompson sustained during Sunday's 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves could be worse than originally anticipated. From Thompson:

Klay Thompson's sprained right thumb might be more serious than initially thought, according to multiple sources. There is a growing concern that Thompson's injury, sustained in Sunday's loss at Minnesota, could cost him some weeks for it to heal and that it's not a day-to-day thing. An extended absence would be the first of his career as Thompson has been one of the most durable Warriors. He played all but one of the first 66 games this season. He hasn't missed more than five games since he became the full-time starter in 2012-13.

ESPN's Chris Haynes reports that Thompson fractured his thumb and will be re-evaluated on March 22, meaning he'll miss at least four more games.

ESPN Sources: Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated next Thursday, March 22. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 14, 2018

The Warriors will already be without Stephen Curry for at least four more games following yet another tweak of his right ankle, and fellow All-Star Draymond Green will miss Wednesday's game against the Lakers, at the very least, with continued right shoulder soreness.

Golden State came out blazing after the All-Star break, winning seven straight games, and it appeared that the champions had started to kick things into high gear with the playoffs just over a month away. But the injuries to Curry, Green and now Thompson have coincided with the Warriors losing their last two games.

Having everyone healthy for the playoffs is the most important thing, but it's going to be hard for the team to generate the momentum it hoped if they don't have all four of their All-Stars on the court for the remainder of the regular season.