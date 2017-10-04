Warriors' Stephen Curry says new All-Star Game format is 'great for the game'

In response to various complaints that the NBA All-Star Game has gotten stale and boring, the league has decided to implement a brand new format. Starting with this season's game, it will no longer be an East vs. West matchup. Instead, two captains will pick 12-man squads from the selected pool of players, just like it was a pick-up game on the playground.

The idea has already created a buzz, and at least one perennial All-Star is in favor of the new format. Speaking in China, where the Golden State Warriors are set to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the preseason, Stephen Curry chimed in on the revamped All-Star Game. Via ESPN:

"I think it's great for the game to kind of spice it up a little bit," Curry told ESPN before Wednesday's practice. "Give the fans a little bit more interest in how the teams are going to unfold. It's great to follow how the 24-man rosters are voted on by the fans and the coaches but now there's another element of mixing the East and the West and giving different combinations of guys out there on the floor. So it should be a pretty cool vibe to test it out and see how it goes."

Curry also diplomatically added that if he's selected as captain -- which could very well be the case considering he got more votes than anyone in the Western Conference last season, and was second only to LeBron James in the entire league -- he'll probably pick a fellow Warrior first.

"Probably one of my teammates," he said. "It would be messed up if it wasn't. That's kind of the cool thing about it, following whoever the two guys who are picking, how their rosters kind of take shape. It will probably be some tough decisions in there which I think would be good for the game."

Until the game happens, it's too early to tell if this will affect the complete abandonment of defense that has made the contests dull and carry over to the new format. However, at least in terms of generating interest in the game and the selection process, this new idea seems destined for success.