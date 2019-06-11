Warriors stars call out Raptors fans for cheering Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors were not happy with the way fans at Scotiabank Arena reacted to the apparent Achilles injury Kevin Durant suffered during the second quarter of Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday night.

After Durant went down with an apparent injury while grabbing at his lower right leg, some fans throughout the arena could be seen clapping and cheering.

"Trash. So trash," DeMarcus Cousins said of the reaction of Raptors fans. "But like I said, we're idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings. It's always about what we can do between those lines [on the court]. That's it. That's all that ever matters ... And then once we lash out and do human-type things, then we're considered bad guys."

Klay Thompson, who was seen trying to silence the fans from the court as the cheers were happening, was understandably upset by the reaction.

"It was bulls**t," Thompson said, via the New York Post. "That was freaking ridiculous. I can't even put into words how mad I was about that."

Draymond Green echoed the sentiments of Cousins and Thompson.

"That's crazy," Green said. "That's classless. For me I've always witnessed Canadians be the nicest people I've ever encountered and that was classless."

Steph Curry, who spent time growing up in Toronto while his dad, Dell Curry, was a member of the Raptors, was surprised by the reaction from the home crowd.

"I've been in this city for – I've lived here, I really enjoyed the people and their passion and excitement for not only the game, but just when you come into town they just enjoy life and they're nice people," Curry said. "Very confused around that reaction. It's not my experience with the people of this city, and I commend obviously Danny Green and Kyle Lowry especially, I think they were the ones that were kind of signaling to the crowd, like, let's check ourselves a little bit and understand this is about an individual, a human being and not, oh, shoot he's out, he's hurt, we won the championship. Like that was probably their initial thought and you hate to see that when a guy's going through pain like that.

"Again, that's not my experience with this city and I just hope that ugliness doesn't show itself again as we go forward in this series."

You can see Curry's comments below, via Adam Kaufman of WBMZ:

#Raptors fans disgustingly cheered when Kevin Durant got hurt.



Steph Curry, Durant's #Warriors teammate and a former Toronto resident... pic.twitter.com/nG9XO5Sqm3 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 11, 2019

It's worth pointing out that not everyone in the arena was cheering for Durant's injury, as many were also seen applauding him as he was helped off of the court. However, it was a very bad look for those fans that were cheering. The Warriors were clearly very upset by it, and rightfully so.