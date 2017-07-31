Warriors' Steph Curry is +900 to make the cut in his pro golf debut this week
Curry will be playing in the Ellie Mae Classic, which is a PGA Web.com Tour tournament
Like many people, Stephen Curry plays golf in his free time. Unlike many people, Curry is very good -- sporting a 0.2 handicap -- meaning he's basically a scratch golfer.
But he's never faced pressure on a golf course like he will this week at the Ellie May Classic, an event on the PGA's Web.com Tour. In basketball terms, the Web.com Tour is the G-League and the PGA Tour is the NBA.
As the PGA Tour announced last month, Curry will play on a sponsor's exemption, and will maintain his amateur status.
So, how do people think Curry will do? Well Bookmaker.eu has released some prop bets, and the odds say that Curry will not make the cut. Here are a full list of the prop bets.
Will Steph Curry make the cut at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic?
- Yes +900
- No -2500
Steph Curry highest score in any round at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic
- Over 79.5
- Under 79.5
Steph Curry lowest score in any round at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic
- Over 76.5
- Under 76.5
Steph Curry highest score on any hole at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic
- Over 7
- Under 7
Steph Curry lowest score on any hole at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic
- Over 3
- Under 3
How many birdies will Steph Curry card at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic?
- Over 2.5
- Under 2.5
How many bogeys or worse will Steph Curry card at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic?
- Over 8.5
- Under 8.5
Last year at this tournament, the cut was 3-under, so Curry would really have to play great golf to make the weekend. Without knowing much about Curry's game or the course, seems like the over on the 8.5 bogeys seems like a winner.
