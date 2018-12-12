Warriors' Steph Curry says he was joking about moon landing comments, still intends to accept NASA's invite

Score one for science. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has clarified his recent comments about the moon landing conspiracy, and it turns out he does believe that astronauts have made the trip.

During a recent interview with Nick Friedell, Curry said he was 'one thousand percent' joking on a recent podcast when he said he didn't believe we've ever been to the moon. He'll still be taking that free trip to NASA, though. Via ESPN:

"One thousand percent," Curry told ESPN on Wednesday of accepting the invite. "One thousand percent. Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast. I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake moon landing truther,' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own. "But in terms of the reaction that I've gotten, I am definitely going to take [NASA] up on their offer. I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years. And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power. For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe. But I'm going to go to NASA and I'm going to enjoy the experience whole-heartedly."

OK, look. It's great to hear that Curry was just joking about the moon landing being a conspiracy. We didn't want to have to send Buzz Aldrin after him. That wouldn't have been good.

But Steph, dude, come on. You're one of the most popular athletes in the world. You can't honestly be surprised when people take something you say seriously, especially when it's on a topic like this. There's no doubt that it could get annoying to hear everything you say be constantly debated on TV and the internet. That would truly be an annoying downside of fame.

Going on a podcast and saying one of mankind's greatest scientific achievements was fake; how could you think people would ignore that?

Anyway, at least this "controversy" is now over.