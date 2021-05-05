Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry continues to rewrite the NBA's history books, and believe it or not, there are still some shooting records that he hasn't broken. He checked another one off of the list on Tuesday night though, as he became the fastest player to hit 300 3-pointers in a single season in their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It took Curry just 58 games to hit 300 on the season.

In addition to that mark, Curry also joined Ray Allen (2,973) as the only player in NBA history to hit 2,800 career 3-pointers. At this point, it's only a matter of time until Curry passes Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers. The two-time MVP has been on an absolute tear this season, and he has almost singlehandedly willed the Warriors into the playoff picture in the Western Conference. In the process, he has inspired his teammates -- and struck fear into his opponents.

"Anytime you step on the floor with Steph Curry, there's an advantage there," Warriors forward Draymond Green said after their win over the Pelicans on Monday, via the Mercury News. "So, teams are terrified of him -- and everywhere he runs on the floor, with or without the ball, teams are terrified. That type of gravity, he pulls a lot of weight ... I wouldn't want to see a team with Steph Curry on it. We all know what he's capable of. The guy can take over a game and make it hard for any team in the NBA on any given night."

Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson used a Mike Tyson analogy to explain what it's like to be on the same side as the best shooter in the game.

"If you got into a street fight and you got Mike Tyson with you, how would you feel? That's the best analogy I can give you," Toscano-Anderson said. "It makes you that much more confident. I got Steph Curry on my team, I feel good."

Curry has put on a show this season, and he has provided fans with a plethora of memorable moments. He has turned an otherwise middling Warriors team into must-watch TV on a nightly basis since he has basically been 'on fire' NBA Jam-style since the start of the season. It's fair to wonder how long Curry can continue on his current pace of production, but so far he's shown no signs of slowing.