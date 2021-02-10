After five straight runs to the Finals from 2015 to 2019, the Golden State Warriors had a down season in 2019-20. The Warriors missed the playoffs, and also finished dead last in the Western Conference. Their struggles last season were due largely to injury issues as Klay Thompson missed the entire season with an ACL injury, and Steph Curry appeared in just five games due to a broken hand.

When Thompson went down again with an Achilles tear prior to the start of the current campaign, it appeared as though the Warriors could be in store for a second straight lost season. However, Curry is healthy this time around, and he's doing everything within his power to keep Golden State in the playoff picture in the West.

On the season, Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game, but he's been especially productive over the past couple of weeks. Over his last five games, Curry scored 37.4 points per performance while shooting 57.5 percent from the field, 50 percent from deep, and 94 percent from the foul line. Curry, who is second in the league in scoring behind Washington's Bradley Beal, has climbed into the center of the MVP conversation thanks to his recent play. He even channeled his inner-Michael Jordan with an insane twisting layup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Speaking of Jordan, the 741 points that Curry has scored so far this season are the third-most ever scored through 25 games by a player 32 years or older. Jordan holds the top two marks, as he scored 749 during the 1995-96 season, and 774 the following year. When it comes to his impressive production this season, Curry credits his health, as well as some newfound physical strength.

"I'm blessed to be healthy after last year," Curry said of his play, via ESPN. "And obviously, the way the season started all the kind of commentary, chatter and all that, I worked my butt off over the offseason with the rehab, and I'm just happy to be playing night after night.

"I feel strong, I feel in rhythm, I feel in ultimate control of my game. My shots are falling. And it all comes with, not only my own confidence, but the growing confidence of our team, in terms of how we're trying to play. Win or lose, that familiarity and that comfort is coming game after game, so that's important. I definitely feel the strongest I've ever been. I've got a lot of energy, feeding off my guys and just trying to make plays. It's a good vibe right now."

Curry has won three championships and two MVP awards over the course of his career, but he's never looked better out on the floor than he has this season. At least according to his coach, Steve Kerr.

"I think that's part of Steph's brilliance is that he just constantly amazes you to the point where you almost take it for granted," Kerr said. "I do think, and maybe it's circumstantial given the injuries and the fact that he's playing with a different group of guys -- this is the best I've ever seen him just from a confidence and a strength standpoint. And that's saying something, obviously, a two-time MVP, I don't think I've ever seen him look better."

Thanks largely to Curry's strong play, the Warriors currently sit eighth in the competitive Western Conference playoff picture, even with Thompson stuck on the sideline. If they hope to avoid a second straight season of landing in the lottery, Golden State will need Curry to continue to produce at an extremely high level -- something he's clearly capable of.

Given how stacked the Warriors were for several seasons when they were making annual trips to the Finals, it was easy to overlook Curry's individual greatness. This season, though, Curry appears to be on a mission to remind the masses just how special he is as a player, and so far he has done just that.