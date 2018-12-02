Warriors' Stephen Curry discusses his return from a groin injury

Stephen Curry made his return to game action for the Warriors on Saturday night after being sidelined for three weeks due to a groin injury that he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 8.

Curry showed glimpses where he looked like his usual self in his return as he dropped 27 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dropped three dimes, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors lost to the Pistons in Detroit 111-102. Afterward, Curry said that he felt like his timing was off.

"I've had great games after missing substantial time before," Curry said, via ESPN. "Tonight was not like that. It was just more being really antsy in times when I got the ball in my hands, feeling like I had to make something happen. I didn't really force much, it was just the timing was off. My teammates were doing a great job trying to find me and getting me going. I think a little bit of that kind of worked against us if I wasn't able to finish possessions. Everybody was doing a little bit too much sacrificing and that happens at times when your lineups change and things like that, but we'll adjust back to how we normally play. Everybody will continue to be aggressive and confident and we'll get back to Warrior basketball."

Though Curry wasn't satisfied with his overall performance, he did say that he felt more comfortable as the game went on, which is to be expected of someone who was sidelined for an extended period of time.

"It was two different halves," Curry said. "The first half I was going 100 miles an hour but just didn't have the right timing. Wasn't seeing the floor very well or seeing the rim very well for that matter. The second half was better, a little more aggressive, decisive, and obviously seeing some shots go down. Just gaining confidence and feeling good so I'm sure that will carry over every game."

While he did not feel like his normal self Saturday in his return to the lineup, Curry will have another opportunity to find his groove Monday when the Warriors face off against the Hawks in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET).

Though they didn't walk away with a victory on Saturday night, it's safe to say that the Warriors are happy to have Curry back out on the floor. Before the injury he suffered against the Bucks, Curry was putting up MVP-caliber numbers for Golden State with averages of 29.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.