Warriors' Stephen Curry gets mentioned in Republican tax proposal, has no idea why

Stephen Curry finds it weird that his name was called out in the Republican's tax proposal. USATSI

The Republicans wrote a 429-page tax proposal. And they mentioned exactly one person by name -- NBA star Stephen Curry, and even he isn't exactly sure why.

"It was weird, that's about it," Curry said after he and the Warriors beat the Spurs on Thursday. "There's a lot of people wondering why I was called out, whatever the case may be. But Mama, I made it!"

It's interesting that this is what Curry considers "making it," but he does have some political ties to the party. President Donald Trump called Curry out in September when he and the Warriors wavered on visiting the White House, and ultimately rescinded their invitation.

The quote in question is used to clarify some tax speak. Curry signed a supermax contract in July, the first player to do so.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system. Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it's designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve's Bike Shop.

The great thing about this passage is that it's written in a way that implies it will only be creating a distinction between Curry and "Steve." Curry took the call-out in stride initially.

I wonder if Steve’s Bike shop is hiring... — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 2, 2017

Perhaps Curry wants to use Steve's Bike Shop as a money laundering front. After all, you can't create a distinction when one doesn't exist. If Curry's individual wage income comes through the pass-through business income of Steve's Bike Shop, then he can't be called out.

Apparently Curry really has made it. Steve's Bike Shop is next.