The 2022 NBA Finals will get underway on Thursday night, with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of what should be a terrific matchup. Prior to the on-court action getting started, key players and coaches met with reporters on Wednesday for Finals media day.

During Steph Curry's session, he was asked about his tenure with the Warriors, and what he thought about the franchise at first compared to what he thinks about it now. While his answer as a whole wasn't particularly interesting, he did drop another knife in the heart of New York Knicks fans when he said he thought he was going there in the 2009 NBA Draft.

"I didn't think much about [the Warriors]," Curry said. "I was growing up on the East Coast. I watched games but really all I knew was the 'We Believe' team, Baron Davis dunk, them beating Dallas. I knew about 'Run TMC' but didn't really understand the history as much. When I got drafted I thought I was going to New York and didn't really have Golden State on the radar at all."

As has been well documented, the Knicks wanted to take Curry, who had become a star in college at Davidson. In fact, during an interview earlier this year, Mike D'Antoni, who was coaching the Knicks at the time, said "we wanted [Curry] so bad, I could taste it."

Instead, the Warriors took Curry with the No. 7 overall pick, one slot ahead of the Knicks at No. 8. The Knicks wound up with Jordan Hill, a big man from Arizona. Hill played just 24 games with the Knicks before he was traded to the Houston Rockets in the Tracy McGrady deal.

Now, this isn't the first time that Curry has talked about his desire to get drafted by the Knicks. He went into further detail in a GQ interview in January:

"I absolutely was wanting to go to the Knicks," Curry said. "The draft was in New York, it was my dad's birthday, June 25th 2009. Had a lot of conversations with the GM of New York at the time who said if I was on the board, they'd picked me. So there's a lot of hype because being in New York, I thought I was going to be a New York Knick. But they always say be careful what you wish for. Everything happened the way it was supposed to be, so I'm a Warrior."

Still, even though this isn't new information, it's a painful reminder for Knicks fans to see Curry talk about what might have been while he sits at the podium ahead of his sixth Finals in eight years. Since that 2009 draft, Curry nearly has as many Finals appearances (six) as the Knicks have total playoff wins (eight).