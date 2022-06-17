Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry solidified his legacy years ago. He was an all-time great well before the 2022 Finals began and he would have remained one regardless of the outcome. But winning championships and Finals MVP awards can only help a player climb that historic ladder. Wherever Curry ranked 24 hours ago, he can only go higher from here.

And Andre Iguodala thinks he's ascended to the absolute peak of his position. The man who once kept Curry from the 2015 Finals MVP award now believes that his teammate is the greatest point guard in NBA history. When asked what this fourth championship meant to him, Iguodala spoke at length about how Curry was disrespected despite Golden State's previous titles, and where he stands on the all-time board now.

"This one holds a lot of weight just because of all the shots each championship they threw at us," Iguodala said. "Particularly that they threw at Steph. Finals MVP on the first one, and then KD [Kevin Durant], the best player in the world, trying to say that was unfair. Then you go a year where they win, what, 15 games? And then last year, not being able to get to the playoffs. For everything to come back together the way it did with me leaving, and then coming back, different role, different capacity, and then having amazing teammates. A different set of supporting cast, this guy right here [gestures to Gary Payton II] was huge for us. Earned himself a really big pay day this summer, really happy for him, [Andrew] Wiggins, Jordan Poole, the growth of those guys. More than anything, Steph, I think he solidified himself today, not even today, just his career as the best point guard of all time."

The historical consensus tends to rank Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard of all time. When CBS Sports ranked our top 15 players of all time, Johnson came in fifth while Curry finished 13th. Most rankings have had the two in similar places, and to many, Johnson's role in turning the NBA into the league that it is today makes his place in history completely and utterly untouchable. Nothing Curry does will convince such fans.

But the similarities between them are striking. Curry, like Johnson, is wholly unique stylistically. Like Johnson, Curry played with a number of other stars that may have limited the glory he could earn for himself but helped him win a bunch of championships. They are the defining point guards of their eras. There is no objective answer to which one is better. But with Iguodala putting it out there, there is now a legitimate debate between the two of them. Johnson's 30-year reign is finally getting challenged.

