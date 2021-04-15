Every time you think you've seen everything Stephen Curry has to offer, he comes back out and tops himself. On Monday, the future Hall of Fame point guard scored 53 points on 10 made 3-pointers on the night in which he broke Wilt Chamberlain's all-time Golden State Warriors scoring record. Surely, he'd quiet down two nights later, for a relatively innocuous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, right?

Wrong. Curry was even better in the blowout 147-109 win over the Thunder. The score was so lopsided that Curry played in only three quarters. It didn't matter. He scored 42 points on 11-of-16 shooting from behind the arc to lead the Warriors to victory.

This is the second time in Curry's career that he has made at least 10 3-pointers in consecutive games. Only one other player has done that in NBA history: James Harden. It is also the 19th time in Curry's career that he has made at least 10 3-pointers. No other player has done it more than five times, and the one player who has even reached that milestone is Klay Thompson, Curry's teammate and a beneficiary of his gravity. The non-Warriors record is three held by Harden and Damian Lillard.

Another bit of history to come out of the game? Curry scored 25 points in the third quarter, making it the 30th time in his career he's hit that total in a single period. Unsurprisingly to those who watched Curry's Warriors dominate third quarters during the championship years, 17 of those occasions came in third quarters.

Curry entered Wednesday averaging over 38 points since returning from a tailbone injury he suffered in a March game against the Rockets. Tonight's explosion continued that hot streak. Curry is doing everything in his power to keep Golden State in the playoffs, and if he keeps shooting like this, the Warriors are going to make it.