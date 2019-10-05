Warriors' Stephen Curry hopes to play in the NBA for 'like another six years'

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry is entering his 11th season in the NBA, but he's far from finished. In fact, if things work out the way he hopes, the 31-year-old would like to play for [at least] six more seasons.

"Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life -- from 21 so hopefully I can play for like another six years, Curry said, via NBC Sports. "And then you think about what you want to do the rest of your life. And we're hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way ... Really enjoying the ride and I've been fortunate to have a great team behind me that's on this journey with me."

This timeline vibes with other statements Curry has previously made, as he has long stated that he would like to play in the NBA for 16 seasons -- the number of seasons that his father, Dell, played in the league. Dell played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers. Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Toronto Raptors from 1986 to 2002.

"When I came in the league, that's the only thing I did say -- I want to play 16 years just because my dad did," Curry said back in 2017. "I've always had an appreciation of what that meant. But now -- having done eight years and understanding the work that it takes and whatnot -- playing eight more years somewhere near the level I'm playing now would be solid."

Curry currently has three years remaining on the five-year, $201 million max contract that he inked with the Warriors in 2017. At the time, the contract was the richest in NBA history. Curry clearly plans to play beyond his current contract, and he has previously stated that he would very much like to play his entire career with the Warriors.

So, when it comes to Curry, it sounds like retirement is the only thing that Warriors fans need to worry about. And though it's tough for them to imagine life without the sharpshooting guard, six years is a long time in the NBA, especially if you consider the fact that six years ago Curry had yet to make an All-Star team, win an MVP award or an NBA title. In all likelihood, Curry will provide a ton of memorable moments over the next half-dozen years, so the best thing to do is to appreciate his game as much as possible while he's still lacing them up.