Warriors' Stephen Curry hopes to return during team's upcoming road trip
Help is on the way for the Warriors
Good news for the Golden State Warriors.
All-Star guard Stephen Curry is expected to begin practicing with the team next week and is hoping to return to game action during Golden State's upcoming five-game road trip, the Warriors announced on Saturday. Curry has missed the team's last eight games due to a groin strain suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks.
From the Warriors:
"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last eight (8) games due to a strained left groin, was re-evaluated earlier Saturday by the team's medical staff.
The evaluation indicated that he is making very good progress as a result of his rehabilitation program. He will begin to intensify his on-court workouts and, if he continues to progress at the level demonstrated in recent days, it is expected that Curry will begin to practice with the team next week, with the goal of playing at some point during the team's upcoming five-game road trip."
"He's doing much better," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry on Saturday, via ESPN. "We're just going to keep taking it day by day. And Rick Celebrini, Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] feels very strongly that he'll play on the road trip."
Kerr said that Curry is "anxious" to get back out on the floor with his teammates.
"He's anxious to get back," Kerr said. "But he's handled it very well, supporting his teammates, getting his rehab in every day, working really hard. So he's handling it pretty much exactly as you would expect Steph to handle it."
Though Curry has plenty of experience when it comes to injury issues, a groin strain is a new one for him.
"I'm learning about this one," Curry said of the injury last week, via NBCBayArea.com. "I can tell you everything you want to know about ankles, but this is obviously a new one for me, so we're trying to make sure I stay cautious, but we know that we're moving in the right direction. So I don't know how long it'll be, but that's all I can pretty much ask for right now."
While it may take more time until Curry is cleared to return to the floor, the Warriors will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Orlando Magic at Oracle Arena (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).
The Warriors will certainly be happy to have Curry back out on the floor, as they have gone just 3-5 in the games that he has missed thus far. Prior to the injury, Curry was putting up MVP-caliber numbers for Golden State with averages of 29.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, updates:
There are seven games on the docket for Saturday night
-
Report: Fultz not in 76ers' future plans
The Sixers are reportedly tired of waiting on the development of last year's top pick and ready...
-
LeBron trolls Moe Wagner over Michigan
King James refused to let Wagner hear the end of it after Saturday's upset blowout
-
How to watch: Nuggets at Thunder
Two of the West's top teams will be looking for some traction
-
LOOK: Lakers fan botches arena game
This is one arena game that will go down in history
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
The NBA returned from its Thanksgiving break with a massive 14-game slate