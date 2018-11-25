Warriors' Stephen Curry hopes to return during team's upcoming road trip

Good news for the Golden State Warriors.

All-Star guard Stephen Curry is expected to begin practicing with the team next week and is hoping to return to game action during Golden State's upcoming five-game road trip, the Warriors announced on Saturday. Curry has missed the team's last eight games due to a groin strain suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks.

From the Warriors:

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last eight (8) games due to a strained left groin, was re-evaluated earlier Saturday by the team's medical staff. The evaluation indicated that he is making very good progress as a result of his rehabilitation program. He will begin to intensify his on-court workouts and, if he continues to progress at the level demonstrated in recent days, it is expected that Curry will begin to practice with the team next week, with the goal of playing at some point during the team's upcoming five-game road trip."

"He's doing much better," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry on Saturday, via ESPN. "We're just going to keep taking it day by day. And Rick Celebrini, Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] feels very strongly that he'll play on the road trip."

Kerr said that Curry is "anxious" to get back out on the floor with his teammates.

"He's anxious to get back," Kerr said. "But he's handled it very well, supporting his teammates, getting his rehab in every day, working really hard. So he's handling it pretty much exactly as you would expect Steph to handle it."

Though Curry has plenty of experience when it comes to injury issues, a groin strain is a new one for him.

"I'm learning about this one," Curry said of the injury last week, via NBCBayArea.com. "I can tell you everything you want to know about ankles, but this is obviously a new one for me, so we're trying to make sure I stay cautious, but we know that we're moving in the right direction. So I don't know how long it'll be, but that's all I can pretty much ask for right now."

While it may take more time until Curry is cleared to return to the floor, the Warriors will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Orlando Magic at Oracle Arena (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

The Warriors will certainly be happy to have Curry back out on the floor, as they have gone just 3-5 in the games that he has missed thus far. Prior to the injury, Curry was putting up MVP-caliber numbers for Golden State with averages of 29.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.