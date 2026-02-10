Stephen Curry will miss the All-Star Game -- and the Golden State Warriors' next two games ahead of the All-Star break -- due to runner's knee, coach Steve Kerr said Monday. The hope is for Curry to return for Golden State's first game after the break.

Curry, 37, has not played since Jan. 30. He has missed the Warriors' last three games and will sit Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies and Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry was one of five All-Star "starters" selected from the Western Conference, though the format this season isn't East vs. West but rather a three-team event that features two U.S. teams and one "World" team. He is in the midst of another terrific season, averaging 27.2 points -- his best since 2022-23 -- while shooting 47% from the floor, 39% from 3 and 93% on free throws. He leads the NBA in 3-pointers per game (4.0) and free throw percentage.

Curry has had to do considerable lifting for a Warriors team that recently lost Jimmy Butler to a torn ACL. Golden State is 28-25 entering Monday night's game, eighth in the West.

Curry is the second All-Star to have to drop out of the game due to injury. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) is out; Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün is replacing him for the "World" team. Furthermore, commissioner Adam Silver added Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to the All-Star Game in order to fill out the Team USA rosters with eight players apiece, though now another replacement player is needed for Curry.

It's likely that a third injured All-Star -- the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo -- will not participate, either. As such, the World team currently has nine players, including Antetokounmpo.