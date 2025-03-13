Stephen Curry, who will turn 37 on Friday, will be 39 when his contract with the Golden State Warriors is set to expire. Provided that he's still playing at a high level at that point, Curry would like to play beyond that, he said during an interview on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday.

Asked how long he can keep playing, Curry said: "I don't know. I've tried to answer that question before, and I've said a lot of different things just based on how I feel that day, but I think it's all kind of measured on the style of, 'Can I get to that level that I expect from myself?' It's not really attached to points per game or a stats thing. It's just a feeling, like, 'Can I dominate a game? Can I play my style for 30-plus minutes?' And then you kind of reevaluate every year. So I know how my contract's lined up, and I'd like to outplay that, for sure. How long that goes? I have no idea."

Last summer, Curry signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension, so his deal runs through the 2026-27 season. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are also signed through 2026-27, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is signed through 2025-26.

Back in 2015, Curry told me he hoped to play "until I'm like 38 or something." In 2020, he told reporters he wants to play until he's 40, even though, his wife, Ayesha, gives him "a little look" every time he says that. He is still averaging 32 minutes per game and producing at an All-NBA level, but he said on 95.7 The Game that, under the right circumstances, he could eventually transition to a bench role.

"Maybe. Yeah, maybe. I think everything's on the table," he said. "To the question of defining, like, 'How long do I want to play, what is it going to take for me to do that?' I'll answer those questions, but I'm open to anything. If it means I can win. Nobody wants to just be around, just existing. If it means I can win, I'd approach it any way."

To Curry, it's "a matter of having clarity" on what he's capable of doing on the court. He can't know right now how he's going to be moving in 2027, but in 2025 there's still no one more dangerous than him running around screens.

"Nobody wants to be naive to think, 'Oh, I'm still that guy,' and you're not, and you have a system built around you and you have expectations built around that type of team," Curry said. "To that point, we're not there. What it looks like down the road, I'll figure that out. But I love the game, and I think the fact that I still show up and still have as much fun as I do every single night, that to me is the blessing and the beauty of where I'm at. I'm about to turn 37, I feel the exact same like a kid when I'm out there playing. It does take me a little longer to get there -- the pre-warmup stuff and the recovery days and all that -- but I still can get there."

Curry, who became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made in 2021, is on the cusp of becoming the first player to make 4,000 3s in his career. Entering Golden State's game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, he has made 3,998 career 3s.

"I am desensitized to the 3s because they just come flooding through, game after game," Kerr told reporters Monday. "Four thousand is just an insane number, but it just seems kind of natural."

This season, Curry has made an average of five 3s per game, and he made a total of 357 last season. If he indeed plays beyond his current contract, 5,000 is within the realm of possibility.