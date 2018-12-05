Warriors' Stephen Curry producing series on St. Benedict's Prep high school basketball team

St. Benedict's Preparatory School in New Jersey has long been a prestigious program for basketball.

A consistent contender in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 and USA Today's Top 25 rankings, the Gray Bees have been talked up as part of the "NBA pipeline" while producing pros like Cleveland Cavaliers veteran JR Smith. Undefeated in 2017-18 with a No. 1 state ranking, they are off to another good start this season after routing Academy of the New Church, 82-48, on Nov. 28.

And now they've drawn the attention of the best shooter in all of basketball.

As announced at Variety's Innovate media summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been named an executive producer for an upcoming documentary series on the St. Benedict's basketball team. Called "Benedict Men," the show is set for an exclusive release on Quibi, an upcoming video streaming service founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, and will offer "an inside look at one of the most unique high school basketball teams in America."

With additional production credits from Mark Ciardi ("Secretariat," "The Rookie") and Jonathan Hock ("30 for 30"), the series garnered Curry's interest in part because it also highlights the off-court standards set at St. Benedict, according to Katzenberg:

"St. Benedict's Prep is an all-boys secondary school founded on the core belief 'What Hurts My Brother Hurts Me,' and aims to foster a legacy of strong character, community, leadership and faith. As one of the top athletic high schools with a storied basketball program and the highest graduation rate in New Jersey, the series will follow the brotherhood of young men who seek to balance life in complicated surroundings."

This is far from the first major media project to have Curry's backing. The two-time NBA MVP announced his Unanimous Media company in March and, since then, has lined up a number of movie and TV plans. In addition to preparing a Bible-based Sony Pictures Animations movie and a "Wedding Crashers"-style comedy, Curry is attached to 2019's "Breakthrough," a faith-based feature film starring Topher Grace, and recently signed on to produce "Emanuel," a documentary on the 2015 shooting at a Charleston church.