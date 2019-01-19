Warriors' Stephen Curry raises $58K for Bay Area schools by auctioning off custom 'Moon Landing' shoes
Perhaps Curry joking about Apollo 11 wasn't the wrong thing to do, after all?
Maybe Stephen Curry was onto something with his moon-landing conspiracy theory.
After indicating on a podcast in December that he thought the Apollo 11 mission was a hoax, the Golden State Warriors star drew a predictably mixed response. Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey trolled him on Twitter. NASA invited him to tour its lunar lab. And the general public rolled its eyes over one of the NBA's biggest names taking the baton from former Flat Earth truther Kyrie Irving.
Since claiming a few days later that he was "obviously" joking about the moon landing, however, Curry has done little but good with the controversy, accepting NASA's invitation, chatting with retired astronauts and then, this week, raising more than $58,000 for Bay Area schools through the auction of custom "Moon Landing" sneakers.
As The Charlotte Observer reported on Saturday, the three-time NBA champion, whose Warriors are back in action on Monday against the Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), debuted lunar-inspired Under Armour Curry 6s in the Warriors' Jan. 3 game against the Rockets, then agreed to autograph them and put them up for sale. Those same kicks recently sold after 113 bids on eBay, according to NBC Sports, with the "Moon Landing" shoes going for $58,100 -- all of which benefits STEM education initiatives through a partnership with Donors Choose.
The shoes, which were worn just once, feature fragments of the American flag as well as a print of the moon surface.
