Warriors' Stephen Curry reveals why he slipped on his embarrassing dunk attempt vs. the Lakers

Stephen Curry never embarrassed himself more than on Monday, when he overshadowed the Golden State Warriors' 130-111 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers by slipping on a dunk attempt and airballing a 3-pointer all on the same possession.

The three-time NBA champion faced the music on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" a day later, however, and had a simple explanation for his blooper. It involved blaming the local hockey team.

"See, what happened was the L.A. Kings had a game right before us and they must not have put the floor back on top of the ice all the way, 'cause there was a little wet spot and I slipped," he joked. "In my head, like, I knew I was about to do something crazy -- a 360, a dunk I've never done in my life -- and, uh, it just didn't happen."

As for the airball that directly followed his spill onto the floor?

"You know, I was a little dizzy," he admitted.

All in all, it wasn't Curry's best night from the floor, as the two-time MVP went just 3-of-12 from the field and 2-of-10 from the 3-point line. He and the Warriors remain in first place in the Western Conference, however, and resume play Thursday against the Washington Wizards (watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension). Plus, there's no Washington Capitals game scheduled for right beforehand.