Warriors' Stephen Curry reveals why he slipped on his embarrassing dunk attempt vs. the Lakers
The Warriors star has a simple explanation for his accident under the rim
Stephen Curry never embarrassed himself more than on Monday, when he overshadowed the Golden State Warriors' 130-111 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers by slipping on a dunk attempt and airballing a 3-pointer all on the same possession.
The three-time NBA champion faced the music on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" a day later, however, and had a simple explanation for his blooper. It involved blaming the local hockey team.
"See, what happened was the L.A. Kings had a game right before us and they must not have put the floor back on top of the ice all the way, 'cause there was a little wet spot and I slipped," he joked. "In my head, like, I knew I was about to do something crazy -- a 360, a dunk I've never done in my life -- and, uh, it just didn't happen."
As for the airball that directly followed his spill onto the floor?
"You know, I was a little dizzy," he admitted.
All in all, it wasn't Curry's best night from the floor, as the two-time MVP went just 3-of-12 from the field and 2-of-10 from the 3-point line. He and the Warriors remain in first place in the Western Conference, however, and resume play Thursday against the Washington Wizards (watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension). Plus, there's no Washington Capitals game scheduled for right beforehand.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cousins still thinks about AD pairing
Injuries cut short one of the most talented frontcourt pairings in years
-
Rondo, not LBJ, likely back vs. Wolves
The Lakers have been without two of their key vets since Christmas Day
-
NBA Tuesday: Scores, highlights, updates
Tuesday's NBA slate was light with just four games on the schedule
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 23 Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Davis (finger) could miss 2-4 weeks
Davis suffered a finger injury in Friday night's game against the Blazers
-
Report: Grizz could trade Gasol, Conley
The Grizzlies have lost six games in a row, and 12 of their last 13