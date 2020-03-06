Warriors' Stephen Curry says he still wants to play in the 2020 Olympics

Stephen Curry returned to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and he nearly led them to an upset win against the defending-champion Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Hours before the 121-113 loss, Curry told reporters at shootaround that he also plans on returning to the United States' national team. Despite missing most of the season with a broken hand, Curry sees himself playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"Yeah, a lot of time before now and then, but I've always had that on my radar for sure," Curry said, via the Mercury News' Wes Goldberg.

Before the hand injury, Curry's intentions were clear. He won gold medals in the 2010 FIBA World Championships and 2014 FIBA World Cup, but, as he told ESPN's Rachel Nichols in September, he wants the Olympic experience. In November, shortly after the injury, Curry's father, Dell, told ESPN's Marc Spears that the two-time MVP's plan had not changed. On Thursday, Curry didn't exactly guarantee that he will play, but he confirmed that he would like to.

"Right now, the focus is obviously just trying to stay healthy these last 20 games, get my rhythm back, get to the level of basketball I know I'm capable of playing," Curry said, via the Mercury News. "But obviously we're going to be done April 16, so you kind of understand what the schedule looks like leading up to July when training camp in Vegas starts. But yeah, that's still the goal."

Left unaddressed was how the coronavirus will affect the Olympics in general and Curry's commitment to Team USA specifically. "If you've got more and more issues, more and more people getting sick, then people are not going to want to go," Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry said on CNBC this week. It was predictable that stars like Curry would want to suit up in Tokyo after the United States failed to medal in the 2019 FIBA World Cup with an underwhelming roster. Now, the entire situation feels unpredictable, but at least Curry sounds optimistic.