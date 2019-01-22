Warriors' Stephen Curry slips on dunk attempt, shoots airball in embarrassing sequence, then gets roasted by NBA Twitter

Klay Thompson may have had a sensational Martin Luther King Day performance, but Stephen Curry did not.

As the Golden State Warriors blew out the Los Angeles Lakers in front of a national TV audience, 130-111, Thompson set records. He started the game 10-for-10 from 3-point range -- a new NBA record -- and exited late in the third quarter at 17-of-20 from the field for a total of 44 points.

However, while Thompson shined -- Curry crumbled. Not only did the two-time MVP have a miserable performance as he went 3-for-12 from the field and 2-of-10 from beyond the arc, but he also had an embarrassing sequence that nearly left him injured.

Not only does Curry slip on this dunk attempt -- he also airballs a 3-pointer on the same possession.

NBA Twitter was expectedly ablaze after seeing the uncharacteristically awkward moment from one of the best offensive players we've ever seen.

that was without a doubt the worst sequence of Stephen Curry's career. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 22, 2019

Shaqtin y’all better go get Curry 🤣 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 22, 2019

Steph Curry’s slip is the blooper of the season. — Philiana Ng (@insidethetube) January 22, 2019

Those are the Curry Zeroes? — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 22, 2019

Oh man.. Curry gonna be on the all-time blooper reel for that LOL — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) January 22, 2019

Disney On Ice > Steph Curry On Ice pic.twitter.com/5cOhEJJSZC — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) January 22, 2019

Knowing Curry's personality and the fact that the Warriors had the game well in hand, he'll probably be able to just laugh this one off. But heck, knowing his teammates, we can also expect a lot of teasing at the expense of the "Baby-faced Assassin" in the coming days.