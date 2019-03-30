Warriors' Stephen Curry sounds off after controversial loss to Wolves, calls referee the game's 'MVP'

The Golden State Warriors looked poised to send Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to double overtime.

Stephen Curry knocked down a game-tying corner 3 with 0.5 seconds remaining in the first overtime period, and it appeared that an extra frame would be needed to decide the outcome. However, on the ensuing Minnesota inbounds play, Kevin Durant got hit with a controversial foul call that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the line. He ended up connecting on a free throw to give the Timberwolves a 131-130 win. Following the game, Curry made it clear he wasn't pleased with the officiating and admitted that he was "heated."

Steph Curry: “You’d have to ask the MVP of the night, (referee) Mark Kogut.” pic.twitter.com/x3jlOaNflz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 30, 2019

"You'd have to ask the MVP of tonight, [referee] Mark Kogut," Curry said when asked on his opinion about the worst call of the game.

Curry was visibly frustrated during his postgame media availability and didn't mince words about what he thought when it came to the officiating throughout the contest.

"Probably not," Curry said when asked if this was one of the most frustrating ends to a game. "It's the one that's just happened so I'm still a little heated."

In the final second of overtime, Durant appeared to slightly grab Towns on the inbounds play. Following the whistle, head coach Steve Kerr and several Warriors were visibly upset and believed that the foul shouldn't have been called with such little time remaining in the extra period.

"If that's the case, that's indicative of the entire game and not officiating the game itself and letting emotions get in the way and whatever kind of agenda he had coming in," Curry responded when asked if a previous play affected the call in the final second. "In the end, it's one of 82. It's nor going to get overblown that much. We should've been way ahead in the second half. Again, let the game decide and that's just unfortunate."

Durant appeared to have tied the game and gotten fouled with 4.4 seconds remaining in the game. However, the officials called the foul on the floor and Durant's clutch shot didn't count.

Curry ended up having to make his corner 3 with 0.5 seconds left to tie the game. Following the clutch shot, Curry ran down the court and pointed at the official in what appeared to be in a mocking fashion. On the night, the All-Star guard finished with 37 points on 13-of-25 shooting, but 11 of those successful attempts came from beyond the arc.

With just seven games remaining in the regular season, every game is crucial for Golden State. After all, the Warriors, back in action on Sunday against the Hornets, are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference after Denver topped the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.