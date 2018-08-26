Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks up for women's equality in Players' Tribune article

Fighting for women's equality is more than just lip service for Warriors star Stephen Curry. It's personal.

In a first-person essay written by Curry published on the Players' Tribune on Sunday, Curry opened up about his belief in women's equality and on his wishes for his daughters to have as many opportunities as others as they grow into adults.

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," Curry wrote. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly.

"And of course: paid equally."

Curry advocated for a shift to make women's equality a reality in the first-person article in part because of how deeply personal it is for him. With two young daughters and a wife, he felt the need to speak up and advocate for change to close the pay gap between men and women.

"Riley and Ryan are growing up so fast," he wrote of his six- and three-year-olds. "And with Ayesha and I suddenly seeing things through the eyes of these daughters of ours, who we brought into this world, and now are raising to live in this world … you know, I'd be lying if I didn't admit that the idea of women's equality has become a little more personal for me, lately, and a little more real. I think it's important that we all come together to figure out how we can make that possible, as soon as possible."

Curry's drive to advocate for women's equality is driven by his family, but he says it was prompted, naturally, by basketball. He hosted a basketball camp with 200 girls last week, where he gained perspective on the sport and more.

"I think it was the sort of thing that can help to shift people's perspectives," he wrote of playing host for an all-girls camp. "So that when someone sees an NBA player is hosting a camp, now, you know — maybe they won't automatically assume it's for boys. And so eventually we can get to a place where the women's game, it isn't "women's basketball." It's just basketball. Played by women, and celebrated by everyone.

"One thing we've always maintained about our camp, is that we want it to be world class. And in 2018? Here's the truth: You're not world class if you're not actively about inclusion."