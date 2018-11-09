Warriors' Stephen Curry suffers groin injury in loss against Bucks; will have MRI on Friday

The Golden State Warriors had a scary moment in the third quarter of Thursday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Superstar guard Stephen Curry suffered a left adductor strain and was forced to exit with 3:41 remaining in the period. Just minutes later, the Warriors announced that Curry would not return to the game. Prior to the injury, Curry scored just 10 points and missed all four of his attempts from three.

Steph won't return with a left adductor strain which may have happened on this play. pic.twitter.com/gf3zmeTll0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2018

Following the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Curry will have an MRI performed on Friday to diagnose the severity of the injury.

This is the first setback Curry has had to deal with during the 2018-19 season. However, the Warriors guard spent quite a bit of time on the injured list last season. Curry dealt with a tweaked ankle that forced him to miss 11 games in December. He also suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain late in the regular season that kept him out until Game 2 of the Western semifinals against the Pelicans. Upon returning from that injury, Curry averaged 25.5 points and shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc throughout Golden State's NBA title run.

Prior to Thursday's injury, Curry had been playing some of the best basketball of his career. The former NBA MVP was averaging a team-high 29.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds while knocking down 49.2 percent of his long-range shots. Curry had also topped the 30-point mark six times already this season, including a 51-point effort against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 24.

The Warriors have stayed injury-free for the most part during the early portion of the regular season. Aside from Kerr saying Draymond Green is "day-to-day" with a sprained toe, All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who signed with the franchise in the offseason, is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles injury that he suffered last January.