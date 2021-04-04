On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will play in Atlanta for the only time this season, and All-Star guard Stephen Curry is taking the opportunity to show solidarity with the Asian community while honoring the victims of the March shootings at three Asian spas in the Atlanta area.

Curry will wear a custom pair of hand-painted, yellow and black sneakers that he helped develop with the Bruce Lee Foundation, according to The Undefeated. Following the game, the sneakers will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the families of the eight victims of the shooting. Written in script across the inside of each shoe is the Bruce Lee quote, "Under the heavens, there is but one family."

"Disgust, horror and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country," Curry told The Undefeated of his reaction to the March 16 shooting. "After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better."

Curry and his brand representatives worked with Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter, who's also the CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Companies and chairperson of the board of directors for the Bruce Lee Foundation, along with Dennis Chiang of the Bruce Lee Foundation, to help bring a powerful message to Golden State's game against the Hawks.

"I think Stephen's gesture is a beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action," said Shannon Lee, via The Undefeated. "I am honored he would choose my father and my family as the symbol for the idea that we are all one family, as my father said, and therefore must all stand for one another."