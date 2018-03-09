Warriors' Stephen Curry tweaks ankle again, leaves game vs. Spurs

Curry has injured his right ankle multiple times this season

Stephen Curry has injured his ankle again.

The Golden State Warriors' All-Star point guard notably had chronic ankle injuries earlier in his career, but that issue seemed to have been solved. This season, however, the ankle problem has returned. 

Early in the first quarter of the Warriors' prime-time matchup with the Spurs on Thursday night, Curry drove to the basket, landed fine, then rolled his ankle as stepped awkwardly next to the basket support. 

Curry most recently tweaked his ankle a few games ago against the Hawks. This is now the fourth time this season he has sprained his right ankle.

Earlier in the season, after spraining his ankle against the Pelicans, Curry had to sit out 11 games.

The official word from the Warriors is that Curry "tweaked" the ankle. After he underwent tests, the team decided he would not return to the game.

