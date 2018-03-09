Warriors' Stephen Curry tweaks ankle again, leaves game vs. Spurs

Stephen Curry has injured his ankle again.

The Golden State Warriors' All-Star point guard notably had chronic ankle injuries earlier in his career, but that issue seemed to have been solved. This season, however, the ankle problem has returned.

Early in the first quarter of the Warriors' prime-time matchup with the Spurs on Thursday night, Curry drove to the basket, landed fine, then rolled his ankle as stepped awkwardly next to the basket support.

Steph Curry comes down from a layup attempt and looks like he sprains his ankle. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Q8sb4NBBIz — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 9, 2018

Steph Curry went to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right ankle pic.twitter.com/LTiZZBLp35 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 9, 2018

Curry most recently tweaked his ankle a few games ago against the Hawks. This is now the fourth time this season he has sprained his right ankle.

Steph Curry has his head slumped in the timeout huddle. Frustration obvious as the occurrences piling up. This will be the fourth time since December he's sprained that right ankle. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2018

Earlier in the season, after spraining his ankle against the Pelicans, Curry had to sit out 11 games.

The official word from the Warriors is that Curry "tweaked" the ankle. After he underwent tests, the team decided he would not return to the game.

Stephen Curry tweaked his right ankle. He is being re-taped and will perform functionality tests. His return is TBD. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 9, 2018