Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr attended Dejan Milojevic's funeral in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday, and will miss Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. In his place, assistant coach Kenny Atkinson will be the acting head coach, the team announced.
Milojevic, 46, died in January after having a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City. He was in his third season as an assistant coach on Kerr's staff.
Kerr was part of a contingent of Warriors staffers to make the trip to Belgrade for the funeral. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., assistant coaches Ron Adams and Chris DeMarco, executive Zaza Pachulia and director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini were all in attendance, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The Warriors honored Milojevic at Chase Center on Jan. 24, prior to their first game after his death.
"The world lost a beautiful soul last week," Kerr said to the crowd that night. "Deki was a wonderful friend. A hell of a basketball coach, a great man and most importantly a beautiful grandson, son, husband and father. The mark that he has left on our organization over the last three years -- you just saw all the pictures -- that was him every day. The smile, the joy, the laughter, it was ever-present. What he meant to us is a huge part of who we are as our heart and our soul."
After Golden State's game in Utah, the team will return home and host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.