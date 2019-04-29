Warriors' Steve Kerr calls Kevin Durant the 'most skilled basketball player on Earth,' compares him to Michael Jordan

As expected, Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant has been playing some elite-level basketball during the postseason thus far. Through their first seven playoff games, Durant has averaged 35 points, 5.3 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting a scorching 54 percent from the floor and hitting numerous clutch shots.

Durant's play has been so good, in fact, that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr referred to Durant as "the most skilled basketball player on Earth," after the Warriors Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Kerr also compared Durant's postseason production to that of Michael Jordan -- a guy Kerr played with in plenty of epic postseason battles.

"There's this guy named Michael something," Kerr said, via ESPN. "Can't remember his last name. No, but Kevin's run this past week has just been off the charts. I've said it a few times this week: He's the most skilled basketball player on Earth. He's one of the most skilled basketball players to ever play the game. There's never been anybody like him. Six-[foot]-11, handles the ball, shoots 3s, passes, defends. He's just an unbelievable talent. And I think after we lost Game 2 to the Clippers, I think he just felt like he had to turn it up and lift us up another level. That's exactly what he's done."

Durant tries to take his success in stride, and he isn't looking to get caught up in comparisons, but he did credit his focus for his prolific postseason play.

"I try not to compare," Durant said. "Each stop along the journey has been -- I've just been tailor-made for the moment, I guess. I learned a lot so far as a player up until this point, so I think I'm starting to put everything together on both sides of the ball. I'm not looking at points or shots that I get up, just how focused I am for each possession."

The Warriors, back in action on Tuesday for Game 2 against the Rockets (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), are an extremely talented team, but Durant is an absolute difference-maker. When he's aggressive and in attack mode, as he has been throughout these playoffs, Golden State becomes extremely tough to topple.

"He's playing great right now," Draymond Green said of Durant. "He's being extremely aggressive, and when he's being aggressive as he's being, I don't think there's anyone in the NBA, maybe the world, that can stop him. So when he's being aggressive like that, that's always a positive for us. It's a challenge for the opposing team."

Durant has won two straight Finals MVP Awards, and if he continues to play at the level that he has been, he could be well on the way to a third.