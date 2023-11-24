The Golden State Warriors struggled to stop the Phoenix Suns in their 123-115 loss on Wednesday night, and Steve Kerr suggested it might have something to do with the in-arena entertainment. In his postgame press conference, Kerr complained that the music in the Footprint Center caused some issues on the court.

Kerr was discussing cohesion amongst the Warriors, and he noted that "communication" is a huge part of success on the floor. The only issue when playing in Phoenix, according to Kerr, is that no one can hear anything because the music is so loud.

"It's playing with force," Kerr said. "It's playing downhill. It's playing with great communication. You can hear everybody talking defensively. Although, in this building, you can't hear anything because it's like a club. It's like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I'm being dead serious. I couldn't hear anything. It's thumping techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell? Sorry for the rant."

Golden State allowed Phoenix to hit 44.7% of its shots from the floor, including 39.3% of its shots from beyond the arc. Suns superstar Kevin Durant led all scorers with 32 points, and teammate Devin Booker wasn't too far behind him with 25 of his own.

Maybe the friendly confines of the Chase Center will provide a better environment for the Warriors when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.